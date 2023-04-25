Dibrugarh: The body of an ULFA (I) cadre, who reportedly escaped from the outfit’s camp, was recovered from a pit in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Tuesday morning.

Sources said security forces recovered the body buried in a pit at Khonsa in Tirap district.

The ULFA (I) cadre has been identified as Palash Moran, a resident of Tarani village in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to reports, Moran joined the proscribed outfit in 2021.

On being informed a team of Assam police along with Palash’s brother and local village headman arrived at the spot and recovered Palash Moran’s body from the pit.

His body was later brought to his native place in Tinsukia.

Sources said four ULFA-I cadres Mintu Moran alias Madan Assam, Palash Moran, Mahanta Baruah alias Arindam Assam and Simanshu Bhuyan alias Ranju Asom had escaped from the camp of Ulfa-I after facing difficulties.

According to reports, three of these cadres have already surrendered to the army and police while Palash Moran remained untraceable.

It is not known how Palash Moran died. It has been suspected that he had died due to starvation.