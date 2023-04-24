SHILLONG: West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, on Monday (April 24), was shaken by a low-intensity earthquake.

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale hit West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Monday morning.

This was confirmed by the national centre for seismology (NCS),.

The tremors were felt around 7:45 am on Monday (April 24).

The depth of the earthquake was only 5 km.

Earthquake Magnitude: 3.5

Occurred on: 24-04-2023, 07:47:14 IST

Latitude: 25.47 & Longitude: 90.94

Depth: 5 km

Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya