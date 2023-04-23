SHILLONG: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Sunday (April 23), took out a rally at Shillong city in Meghalaya.

Over 300 RSS members from East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya took part in the rally in Shillong city.

The RSS rally – Path Sanchalan – took place from Hindi Balika Vidyalaya to Gurkha Pathshala Ground at Gadikhana via Police Bazar in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The rally was part of preparations by the RSS for the organisation’s centenary celebration to be held in 2025.

The RSS rally in Shillong began at around 8:30 in the morning and culminated at 11:00am.

Prominent members of the RSS in Meghalaya participated in the rally.

The deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya had earlier instructed the organisers to ensure that “no provocative slogans” against any particular community be chanted by any of the participants.