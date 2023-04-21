SHILLONG: Jaden Pariat, originally hailing from Shillong city of Meghalaya, is all set to set the race tracks of Donington Park in Leicestershire, United Kingdom on fire.

Jaden Pariat is geared up for the opening rounds of the 2023 F4 British championship.

Jaden is the first Indian racer to secure a podium in the British F4 rookie class.

He signed a full season for British F4 championship to be held from Saturday (April 22).

16-year-old Pariat from Shillong city in Meghalaya recently moved over to the United Kingdom to focus on his racing career.

He joined Team Phinsys by Argenti and will take part in the FIA-certified F4 single-seater motorsports series.

The series will feature 30 races, which will be held across 10 circuits in the United Kingdom.

Notably, Jaden Pariat from Shillong in Meghalaya participated in the unofficial test sessions on Thursday (April 20).

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

He will head out to the track for race one on Saturday (April 22), followed by the second race and final on Sunday (April 23).

Pariat said: “I am excited to start racing as we have prepared a lot over the winter, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“We have a long season ahead, so I am going to try to be as consistent as possible. It will all come with race experience,” Pariat added.

“The team are very much looking forward to working with Jaden, helping him develop as a driver and achieving strong results in the British F4 championship,” Michael Meadows – Team Principal at Phinsys by Argenti had said earlier this year.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Jaden made his karting debut in November 2020 under Indian outfit MSport in the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship.

Next year, he fought for the championship honours and finished a close second in the junior class in X30 Nationals.

He made a transition to open-wheel series and competed last year in the MRF LGB1300 Challenge at the Madras International Circuit and the JK Tyre National Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

He then went to England in September 2022.

Jaden tested the Tatuus T-421 and competed in the last six British F4 races.

His best result was a credible seventh place and second in the Rookies at Silverstone, a first by an Indian.