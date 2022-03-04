Lamborghini India has delivered its first ever Huracán EVO RWD of Northeast India to a customer in Shillong.

Lamborghini India officials said the super sports Huracan delivered in Shillong is India’s first custom paint shade — Rosso Efesto.

It could not be ascertained who is the buyer of the super sports car Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD in Shillong. The vehicle was delivered on Monday in Shillong, and costs around Rs 3.2 crore.

The Lamboghini Huracán EVO RWD comes with advanced interior features – 8.4-inch touch-screen system integrated in the center console; Leather, Alcantara and Carbon Skin material as upholstery options among other things.

The Lamboghini Huracán EVO RWD is powered by a V10 engine and comes in three drive modes, Strada, Corsa, and Sport and a host of customisation options for inside and outside through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said his team is excited to deliver the first Huracan in northeast India.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed a consistent growth in our volumes from non-metro cities,” Agarwal said.

The initiative, ‘Lamborghini in Your City’ is a program curated to provide unique experiential drives in non-metro cities where Lamborghini enthusiasts are able to enjoy the driving performance.

Few videos were also seen on social media platforms of Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD zooming through the narrow lanes of Shillong.

It was seen that the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD at last entered the campus of a house in Lower Nongrim Hills in Shillong.