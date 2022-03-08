BUGATTI La Voiture Noire is the costliest car in the world, and it costs Euro €11 million (about Rs. 98 crore).

French automaker BUGATTI had taken two years to develop the all-black Chiron-based hyper car. Till now, the company has reportedly produced only two BUGATTI La Voiture Noire units.

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire is 450mm longer than the regular Chiron, has custom-made bodywork, and a luxurious cabin, and runs on a 1,500hp engine. It has a 8.0-liter engine.

The super car has a carbon fiber body with a black carbon glossy coating on it, a 3D-printed front grille, and six exhaust tips.

Photo credit : Bugatti

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire has swept-back headlights with over 25 individually milled elements in each cluster, and a single-piece LED strip on the rear.

Interior of the world’s costliest car has two seats, comes with grain leather upholstery of Havana Brown shade and a rosewood switch.

The rosewood switch is used to choose between different driving modes. Multiple airbags are available for safety.