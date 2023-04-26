DIBRUGARH: Yet another incident of man-animal conflict has been reported from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

A full-grown leopard attacked a woman worker on Wednesday morning when she was plucking tea leaves at Tamulbari tea estate.

The injured woman has been identified as Minu Majhi of Tamulbari tea estate.

Maji was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Majhi bore minor injuries during the attack.

Speaking to reporters, the victim said, “I was busy in plucking tea leaves in the morning, suddenly a leopard who has taken refuge behind a tree attack me from the back side. After attacking me, the leopard ran away.”

“The leopard tried to attack on my face but I turned my face and I got injured on my back. During the incident many women are plucking tea leaves,” she said.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

They have placed a cage in the tea garden to trap the big cat.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Satishpur tea garden in Namrup, Dibrugarh on Monday last.

According to reports, the boy had gone missing while he was returning home.

Later his body was found with injurury marks.

After searching for over 10 hours, the body of the boy was found in a nearby forest.

