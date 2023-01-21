Dibrugarh: A carcass of a full-grown leopard was recovered from the Telpani forest in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

According to forest officials, locals spotted the carcass of the wild cat in a canal near Aghunibari ghat inside the forest.

Forest officials rushed to the site after being informed and recovered the carcass.

An autopsy of the leopard will be carried out to know the cause of its death, a forest official said.

However, incidents of man-animal conflict have been reported from different parts of Assam.

Experts say that due to the shrinking of forest covers, the big cats come out from the forest in search of food and land in the human territory which results in man-animal conflict.