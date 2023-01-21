Dibrugarh: Work for the construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) began on Friday on National Highway- 37 at Moran in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district for Indian Air Force (IAF)’s fighter jets and aircraft.

Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi and Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu initiated the commencement of work at an event held at the Khatkhati area in Moran which is 40 km from Dibrugarh town.

The emergency landing facility is being constructed on a 3.5-km stretch of the four-lane highway.

A National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) official said that fighter jets and aircraft like Sukhois, Tejas, Hercules, and AN-32 among others will be able to use the air strip during emergencies.

In case of an emergency the highway stretches will be blocked and used for exclusive landing of aircraft, the official said.

The NHIDCL official said that the emergency landing facility can be used for strategic purposes as well as for rescue and relief operations during natural calamities.

“The emergency landing facility will play a crucial role during an emergency situation. An ATC (Air Traffic Control) tower will also be constructed at the site. The strip will not be used for regular landing. If there is a war-like situation or any emergency the facility will be used,” said Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

The ELF has been developed so as to strengthen the security network on the China border of the country.

If a warlike emergency situation arises, then the EFL will play a crucial role.

This development has been viewed as an important step from the Defense perspective.

The construction of the ELF will be carried out under the supervision of the IAF and the NHIDCL.