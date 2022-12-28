DIBRUGARH: Yet again, two persons sustained injuries after being attacked by a leopard in Dibrujan area of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Locals said that the leopard sneaked into the residence of one Mukibur Rahman.

Caught unaware about the presence of the leopard, two persons identified as Aslam Ayaz (51) and Samina Begum (27) were attacked by the big cat which was prowling inside the house knocking things around.

The two were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

AMCH principal Dr Sanjeeb Kakati said that Aslam Ayaz was injured below his left eye while Samina Begum suffered minor injuries on her leg.

Both were being treated at the surgery department of the Assam medical college.

According to locals the leopard had strayed into the residential area from the nearby Maijan tea estate situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Assam.

The DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) of Dibrugarh Forest Division in Assam BV Sandeep who rushed to the spot with his team said that efforts were on to capture the big cat which has now taken shelter in an under-construction building in the same neighbourhood.

A team from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) are expected to arrive to tranquilise the big cat.

“We have sought help from the WTI team based in Tinsukia in Assam. They will arrive with tranquilisers and other equipments. We will try to capture the leopard by tranquilising him. It has now taken shelter in an under-construction building,” the DFO said.