SILCHAR: The border security force (BSF) in Cachar district of Assam have seized a massive consignment of contraband Yaba tablets.

Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.75 crore were seized by the BSF in Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday.

The contraband tablets were seized from a vehicle, with Meghalaya registration number, from National Highway 6 in Cachar district of Assam.

The vehicle transporting the drugs entered into Cachar district of Assam from Meghalaya.

The drugs were hidden in the left door of the car, which has also been seized.

The driver of the car has been apprehended by the security agency in connection with the recovery and seizure of the drugs consignment.

Around 17,000 Yaba tablets packed in 89 packets were recovered by the BSF.

“Acting on specific BSF input, troops of 1 Bn BSF, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier along with Customs Officials in a Joint Ops, seized 17,000 Nos Yaba tablets and apprehended one drug peddler at Katigorah, District Cachar, Assam,” the BSF informed.

Further investigation into the case has been launched.