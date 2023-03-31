Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a leopard was brutally killed to death in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday.

The incident took place in Tengani of Barpathar near a tea garden, where a woman was grazing her cattle when the leopard allegedly attacked her.

Two other people were also injured while trying to save the woman.

But, furious about the incident, the mob then killed the animal and chopped it into pieces before burying it.

Following the incident, the three injured persons were admitted to the Golaghat Civil Hospital.

The Assam Forest Department and the police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and exhumed the leopard’s body for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway.