AGARTALA: The opposition parties in Tripura have demanded strict action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was caught on camera watching porn during assembly session.

Opposition parties in Tripura have demanded disqualification of BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath from the state assembly.

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has demanded quashing of the BJP MLA’s assembly membership.

A video of the Tripura BJP MLA watching porn during the state assembly session went viral on social media.

Netizens have termed the act of the Tripura BJP MLA as ‘shameful’.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha to remain in opposition despite ongoing talks

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Tripura has issued a show cause notice to MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who was caught watching porn during assembly session.

“Tripura unit BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee issued a notice to Debnath seeking his clarification but he is yet to reply to that notice,” a senior BJP leader told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Jadab Lal Nath is the BJP MLA from Bagbasa constituency in Tripura.

Nath was elected from Bagbasa constituency in Tripura in 2023 for the first time after defeated Bijita Nath of CPI-M.