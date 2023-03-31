Guwahati: TIPRA Motha, the second-largest party in Tripura, today announced that it will remain in the opposition in the state assembly and continue to raise issues of the people.

Chief of the party, Pradyot Debbarman has held meetings with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the constitutional solution for the tribals, who constitute one-third of the state’s population.

Also Read: Assam | People buy cars worth lakhs but hesitate paying toll: Bhabesh Kalita

In a statement, Debbarman said that the party has decided not to join the government even if there is an offer as they have been elected by people to raise their voice on the issues and demands.

He also noted that the process of appointing an interlocutor is underway and they have been assured to keep their trust and be patient.

Also Read: Tripura: Three including suspected Bangladeshi arrested in Dharmanagar

The TIPRA Motha came into being in 2021 and contested the last assembly elections held in February alone as no political party in the state had agreed to support their demand for the ‘Greater Tipraland’.

The party contested 42 out of 60 seats in the state assembly and won 13 seats.