GUWAHATI: Convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the TIPRA party of Tripura over appointment of an interlocutor in regards to the talks over “Greater Tipraland” issue.

NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met a six-member delegation of TIPRA party, led by Pradyot Debbarma on Thursday (March 30) in Guwahati.

The meeting took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the meeting got underway at around 1 am and culminated at around 2:30 am.

A six-member delegation of TIPRA, led by Tripura royal scion and party chairperson Pradyot Debbarma, arrived in Guwahati, Assam on Wednedsay (March 29) for talks with NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting between the leaders of Tripura’s TIPRA party and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma pertained to delay in appointment of an interlocutor for talks on the “Greater Tipraland” issue.

Chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma, had earlier stated that if the central government fails to appoint an interlocutor for the talks on their demands, the party will intensify its measures to pressurise the government.

“If the government does not appoint an interlocutor, we (TIPRA party) know the how to play the role of opposition in Tripura,” said Debbarma.

It may be mentioned here that an interlocutor for talks on “Greater Tipraland” issue in Tripura was likely to be appointed by March 27.

Notably, delay over appointment of an interlocutor by the central government seems to have created a row in Tripura, with TIPRA threatening to intensify its demonstrations over their demands.

Constitutional solution for the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura’s population, has been the prime demand of the TIPRA party.