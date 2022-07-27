KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing Naga peace talks.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the NEDA convenor, was also present in the meeting.

“I met union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the Naga issue. NEDA convener and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the meeting,” the Nagaland CM said after the meeting.

He added: “Negotiations are underway. We are hopeful of an early solution, but that depends on the negotiating parties.”

The government of India has signed the ‘Framework Agreement’ with the NSCN-IM in 2015, and ‘Agreed Position’ with the NNPGs in 2017.

Also read: Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to continue alliance with 40:20 seat share

However, talks with the NSCN-IM have come to a standstill with the outfit remaining adamant on its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.

Notably, there has been pressure on the central as well as the Nagaland government to conclude the peace talks and reach a solution to the vexed Naga Political Issue before the assembly elections in Nagaland in 2013.