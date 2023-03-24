Agartala: TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition political party in Tripura, walked out of the Assembly house on the first day, protesting the ‘unorganised’ seating arrangement.

Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition at the Tripira Legislative Assembly and TIPRA Motha MLA, said that a house is a place where elected MLAs can democratically protest for people’s rights.

He noted that while 11 MLAs from CPIM parties have been allotted a good seating arrangement, and the Congress MLAs are sitting in the front row, TIPRA Motha, being the largest opposition party, should have been given some facilities.

“I told them to solve the problem in this assembly session and if they didn’t do so, we would have to walk down on these small issues. Then days to come, we will not be allowed to speak in the house,” said Debbarma.

The party, however, rejoined the house during the speech of Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya.