AGARTALA: Senior BJP leader and Tripura MLA – Biswabandhu Sen has been elected as the new speaker of the state legislative assembly.

Biswabandhu Sen was up against veteran Congress leader Gopal Roy in the election for the Tripura assembly speaker.

The election for Tripura assembly speaker was held on Friday (March 24) – the first day of the state assembly session after the new government was sworn in earlier this month.

69-year-old Biswabandhu Sen, who was with the Congress party before jumping ship to the BJP in 2017, is a five-time MLA.

Also read: Tripura | Solution to TIPRA’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand on cards? Interlocutor for talks likely to be appointed by April 27

Sen was elected as the Tripura assembly speaker with 32 votes against Gopal Chandra Roy of the Congress party, who secured 14 votes.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble MLA Shri Biswabandhu Sen ji on being elected as Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

He added: “I believe, the glory of the House will reach new heights under his able leadership.”