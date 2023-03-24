AGARTALA: Chairman of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma met Assam chief minister and convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi late on Thursday (March 23) evening.

This was confirmed by chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma on Friday (March 24).

This meeting between TIPRA party chief and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma followed the assurance by union home minister Amit Shah over appointment of an interlocutor for talks regarding the TIPRA party’s “Greater Tipraland” demand.

“In a follow up to yesterday’s conversation with the home minister regarding the appointment of an interlocutor I met (Assam CM & NEDA convenor) Himanta Biswa Sarma last evening,” informed Debbarma.

Debbarma added: “He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) will be briefing the home minister (Amit Shah) regarding the urgency of this matter.”

“We are interested in a honourable constitutional solution to the problem of our indigenous people of Tripura and hope that this process starts as promised within the next few days,” chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma further said.

An interlocutor for the talks regarding a constitutional solution for the “indigenous people of Tripura” is likely to be announced this month.

This was informed by chairman of the TIPRA party and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma on Thursday (March 23).

Debbarma said that the development was informed to him by union home minister Amit Shah.

“He (Amit Shah) also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of Tripura,” Pradyot Debbarma had said.

He added: “I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the Tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me.”

According to reports, AK Mishra – former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, is most likely to be appointed as the interlocutor for the Centre to discuss and negotiate the demands of the TIPRA party.

Notably, the TIPRA party in Tripura has been relentless in pushing forward its demand for a separate “Greater Tipraland” state.

In fact, the TIPRA party also fought the recently concluded assembly elections in Tripura riding on its “Greater Tipraland” demand.