AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party Pradyot Debbarma has rubbished the reports stating that his party will enter into an alliance with the BJP, if the centre agrees in written for creation of “Greater Tipraland”.

Speaking to Northeast Now, TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma clarified that, thus far, no deal has been struck with any party as far as alliance for the Tripura assembly elections is concerned.

“Yes, we have been invited by the MHA for discussions on ‘Greater Tipraland’ issue. But we are still not considering any alliance with any party,” Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “I have time and again reiterated that unless we get a commitment on ‘Greater Tipraland’ in writing TIPRA would not go with any party.”

“Moreover, the reports of us mulling to enter into an alliance with the BJP are completely false,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

Also read: With Tripura assembly elections in mind, Centre invites TIPRA to discuss ‘Greater Tipraland’ issue

Notably, a day after the announcement to fight the election to Tripura assembly elections alone, the TIPRA party has been invited by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to Delhi for discussion on the party’s demand for “Greater Tipraland”.

MHA officials called on Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma and invited him to Delhi to discuss his party’s “Greater Tipraland” demand.

Besides Pradyot Debbarma, TIPRA president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhal, senior party leaders Animesh Debbarma, Chitta Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia are slated to visit Delhi to attend the meeting, which is likely to be held on Thursday.