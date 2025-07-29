Dimapur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated 10 PM?SHRI schools and laid the foundation stones for 23 hostels in Nagaland.

Pradhan officially dedicated the schools to the nation during a virtual ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Tuesday as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.

Students, teaching faculty, district administration officials, MLAs, community members, and parents from across Nagaland attended the live-streamed event.

The Government of India celebrated Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, marking the 5th anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, by formally dedicating PM SHRI schools and laying the foundation stones for hostels under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), marking a dual milestone in education and tribal welfare.

Authorities selected 10 PM SHRI institutions, one from each district out of 49 government schools in Nagaland, and recognized them as model schools for implementing NEP 2020 standards.

These include: PM SHRI GHSS Chumoukedima, PM SHRI GHSS Kiphire, PM SHRI GHS Kiruphema, PM SHRI Mayangnokcha GHSS, PM SHRI GMS Mon Town A, PM SHRI GHS DC Colony Peren Town, PM SHRI GHS Phusachodu, PM SHRI GHSS Thangjam, PM SHRI GHS Wokha Village, and PM SHRI GHS Nyengching.

As part of the nation’s 14,500-school PM SHRI initiative, these schools will serve as centres of excellence with enhanced infrastructure and curricula reflecting the NEP’s emphasis on access, quality, equity, and inclusion.