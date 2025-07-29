A successful foreign policy is intrinsically linked to a robust national economy. In recent times, a confluence of national and international issues has raised significant concerns among informed citizens. These developments appear to expose the vulnerabilities and shortcomings of India’s foreign policy. The past decade, in particular, suggests that the current government’s stated objectives of “Neighborhood First,” high-level diplomacy, and fostering close ties with global powers have largely failed to materialize.

One glaring instance of this was the brutal massacre of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, with the perpetrators evading capture. This incident highlighted the dismal state of India’s intelligence apparatus. As the nation grieved, the Indian government announced “Operation Sindoor,” a retaliatory measure. Indian citizens and opposition parties alike stood in solidarity with the Indian Army, the world’s fourth most powerful military, as it launched a strong counter-offensive against Pakistan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

There was widespread anticipation that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would finally be reclaimed. However, as the Indian Army gained unstoppable momentum, the United States President, Donald Trump, a perceived friend of India, intervened. India abruptly announced a ceasefire without any clear conditions, sparking widespread concern among its citizens regarding the terms of the agreement.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Trump’s remark about “Narendra’s surrender” compelled India to declare the ceasefire. The U.S. President later confirmed that India halted the operation at his behest. This intervention, unfortunately, placed India and Pakistan on an equal footing, shattering India’s long-held belief in Pakistan’s subordinate status. Instead of condemning Pakistan’s terrorist actions, Pakistan even secured a substantial multi-billion dollar loan from the IMF during this conflict-like situation.

Further indicators of India’s diplomatic failures include loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to Pakistan. In stark contrast to the current situation, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1971, defied threats from U.S. President Nixon and successfully orchestrated the bifurcation of Pakistan to create Bangladesh. During Modi’s tenure, however, the Trump administration, despite perceived camaraderie, symbolically “chained” India and sent it back, an unprecedented humiliation. In Operation Sindoor, not a single nation openly supported India, while China, Turkey, and even Bangladesh sided with Pakistan, viewing India with hostility.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the ceasefire in Operation Sindoor, India dispatched delegations to various countries, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, the U.S., the UK, Russia, Arab nations, Bahrain, Spain, and Brazil, to raise awareness about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. These efforts, however, proved largely futile. Kuwait, which had maintained a 19-year ban on Pakistani visas, lifted it shortly after these visits.

Subsequently, Pakistan, a known state sponsor of terrorism, was appointed Vice-President of the Global Anti-Terrorism Committee – a significant diplomatic setback for India. Repeatedly, the U.S. President lauded Pakistan as a strong nation. Furthermore, Asif Munir, a Pakistani military official and alleged mastermind behind the Pahalgam massacre, was invited and honored at the U.S. Army’s 250th-anniversary event, marking the first time a Pakistani military officer received such recognition in U.S. history.

Events like “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi” have, in retrospect, proven to be little more than hollow spectacles. Contrast this with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where all terrorists except Ajmal Kasab were neutralized by Mumbai Police and the Indian Army, with Kasab later executed. At that time, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh received crucial support from U.S. President Barack Obama. Under Modi’s leadership, the opposite dynamic appears to have unfolded.

While India’s “Neighborhood First” policy has struggled, China has effectively encircled India’s navy through its “String of Pearls” strategy, establishing bases in Myanmar’s Coco Islands, Maldives, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, Bangladesh’s Chittagong, and Africa’s Djibouti. The effectiveness of India’s proposed counter-strategy, the “Diamond Necklace,” remains to be seen.

India’s relationship with its culturally, historically, and economically connected neighbor, Nepal, has also deteriorated. Nepal is India’s largest trading partner, accounting for 62% of its trade in 2019-20, with 30% direct foreign investment. However, Nepal’s adoption of a new constitution in 2015, which marginalized the Madhesi community in the Terai region, was opposed by India, straining bilateral relations. The 2015 blockade and the Kalapani territorial dispute further pushed Nepal towards China’s Belt and Road Initiative. China-Nepal trade ties have strengthened, with infrastructure projects like Pokhara Airport, Upper Trishuli, and Sagarmatha military connectivity deepening their relationship. The return of K.P. Sharma Oli as Nepal’s Prime Minister in 2024 poses additional challenges for India. India must expedite joint projects like the Arun-3 hydropower project and resolve border disputes to effectively counter China’s growing influence.

Similarly, India’s relations with Bangladesh soured following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, largely due to the Adani Power Deal signed in 2017. The new Muhammad Yunus government alleges that Hasina signed the deal under pressure from Modi, raising questions about its transparency. In 2022-23, Adani reportedly charged 14.02 Taka per unit instead of 4.77 Taka. Additionally, derogatory remarks from Hindu nationalists calling Bangladeshis “termites” have further damaged relations.

In the Maldives, Mohammad Muizzu’s “India Out” campaign in 2023 led to his election and the subsequent withdrawal of Indian troops, signaling a clear anti-India sentiment. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, perceives India’s opposition to Chinese projects and economic influence as excessive interference, strengthening its ties with China. India must urgently adopt a more proactive and nuanced diplomatic approach.

India’s last-minute invitation to the G7 Summit in Canada in June 2025 was widely perceived as an insult for a nation of India’s stature. Protests from Canadian Sikh groups and opposition parties over the invitation, coupled with allegations surrounding Nijjar’s killing, have further worsened India-Canada relations. Given that India exported goods worth 49.265 crore to Canada in 2024, diplomatic dialogue is essential to stabilize these crucial ties.

The decline of Modi’s foreign policy can be attributed to several key factors:

Over-reliance on personal diplomacy: Modi’s “hugplomacy” is leader-centric and becomes ineffective with regime changes in neighboring countries.

Domestic polarization and Hindu nationalist rhetoric: These have demonstrably damaged relations with neighboring nations.

These have demonstrably damaged relations with neighboring nations. Failure to establish India’s narrative on the global stage: India has struggled to effectively articulate its positions and interests internationally.

In conclusion, India’s foreign policy is in urgent need of reevaluation and a more inclusive, strategic approach that extends beyond personal relationships and addresses the complexities of regional and global dynamics.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Northeast Now.