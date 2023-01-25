AGARTALA: A day after the announcement to fight the election to Tripura assembly elections alone, the TIPRA party has been invited by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to Delhi for discussion on the party’s demand for “Greater Tipraland”.

According to reports, the MHA officials called on Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma and invited him to Delhi to discuss his party’s “Greater Tipraland” demand.

Besides Pradyot Debbarma, TIPRA president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhal, senior party leaders Animesh Debbarma, Chitta Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia are slated to visit Delhi to attend the meeting, which is likely to be held on Thursday.

“TIPRA is all set to announce the candidate for 50 assembly constituencies, as no party has agreed to give written assurance of Greater Tipraland. We had several rounds of talks with top BJP leaders and Congress too but the response was not satisfactory,” a senior TIPRA party leader in Tripura was quoted as saying by UNI.

“Nevertheless, MHA has called a meeting for discussion, and if our demand is fulfilled there will be no problem to go for an electoral alliance with BJP,” the senior TIPRA leader said.

On the other hand, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said: “In the beginning, no one believed us then we fought and today we are on the verge of winning. We have to think about our people and the constitutional solution to the problems. We need unity and that comes only when you put your people’s interest over your own.”

“I have repeatedly been reiterating our stand – unless we get the commitment of Greater Tipraland in writing TIPRA Motha would not go with any party. As of now, no party has come up in writing, though supporting the view of a constitutional solution to the problems of indigenous people of the state by Congress and CPI-M, we shall not go with any party as of now,” Pradyot reiterated his stand.