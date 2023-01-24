AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party Pradyot Debbarma has reiterated that his party will fight the upcoming assembly elections in the state alone.

Debbarma reiterated that the TIPRA party will not enter into any kind of alliance with any party unless being given written assurance on their “Greater Tipraland” demand.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Debabarma said: “I have repeatedly been reiterating our stand – unless we get the commitment of Greater Tipraland in writing, TIPRA would not go (form alliance) with any party.”

“As of now, no party has come up in writing. However, the Congress and CPI-M supported the view of a constitutional solution to the problems of indigenous people of Tripura,” Pradyot Debbarma said.

“As of now, we are not with any other party,” the Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said.

He alleged that the BJP tried to persuade him to enter into an alliance with it by offering him money, power, posts and many other things.

“I will not compromise or betray the indigenous people just to win the elections and walk in the power corridor. We know our demand is legal and constitutional, the central government has to solve the problem of indigenous communities, which they have been facing for decades,” Pradyot asserted.

He said that the TIPRA would announce its candidates in at least 50 assembly constituencies that go to polls for Tripura assembly elections.

Debbarma said that the TIPRA will release its candidate’s list soon.