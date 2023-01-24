AGARTALA: The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in Tripura has suspended its general secretary Aghore Debbarma for alleged anti-party activities.

Suspension of IPFT general secretary Aghore Debbarma has come with less than a month left for polling for the Tripura assembly elections.

“As per decision taken in the Disciplinary Committee, IPFT Sri Aghore Debbarma, General Secretary (Organisation), placed under suspension due to indulging into anti-party activities,” a letter notifying his suspension read.

Debbarma has been suspended by the IPFT “for the period of six months or until further order”.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Congress to release candidates’ list on January 25

This suspension of Aghore Debbarma followed the IPFT’s decision to ‘merge’ with the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA party in Tripura.

Notably, polling for the assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will take place on March 2.