AGARTALA: The Tripura Congress would announce the names of its candidates on January 25 for the Assembly polls to be held on February 16.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said that the grand old party would release its candidates’ list on January 25.

“We have already sent the candidates’ names to the party high command. The names will be discussed in the meeting of the central election committee in New Delhi. After that on January 25 we will declare the names of the candidates,” the Tripura Congress chief said.

He further informed that the negotiation on seat sharing with opposition CPI-M is underway.

“We will not field any candidate in those seats where Congress may face defeat but chances of CPI-M winning those are high. So the dialogue on seat sharing with opposition CPI-M is still underway,” he said adding that he is hopeful that the people of Tripura will support this alliance.

He said that Congress and CPI-M have come together to contest the assembly elections in Tripura jointly to defeat the BJP and to “free the people of the state from the misrule of the saffron party”.