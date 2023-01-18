AGARTALA: Tripura CPI-M state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury, on Wednesday, demanded the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Tripura to remove all campaign materials from public properties.

In a letter to Tripura CEO, CPI-M state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury said that with the election commission of India (ECI) announcing poll date for holding assembly elections in Tripura the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state.

He said that for holding fair elections, it is imperative that the election commission to direct the concerned authorities to remove all campaign materials including the images of various ministers, political leaders displayed in public properties, like government walls, electric posts, posts in road dividers, and in various government offices.

“Remove images of the ministers from government websites and stop display of any government achievement through the digital display boards set up in various points of Agartala town,” the Tripura CPI-M leader asked the state CEO.

Notably, the election commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday (January 18), announced the date for holding of polling for the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.