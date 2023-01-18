AGARTALA: The election commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday (January 18), announced the polling date for the assembly elections in Tripura.

Polling for assembly elections in Tripura will be held in one phase on February 16.

With the announcement of polling date, the political parties in Tripura have urged the election commission to ensure peaceful conduct of polls.

While the ruling BJP in Tripura has welcomed the election schedule in the state, the opposition parties in the state – the CPI-M, Congress, TIPRA and TMC – has urged the ECI to ensure strict compliance with rules and laws for holding a free, fair and peaceful election in Tripura.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the saffron party is ready to fight the election and is fully prepared to take part in the festival of democracy.

“Since BJP is a cadre-based, democratic and systematic party devoted to the development of the people there is no doubt that the BJP will retain power in Tripura,” he asserted.

“Despite two years of the COVID pandemic, BJP-led Tripura government has done commendable development in all sectors. Introduction of CBSE curriculum to setting up Vidyajoti schools, national standard English medium schools, and colleges, developing road and communication infrastructure, boosting trade and commerce, healthcare facilities, doubling farmers income, extending insurance facilities, and developing tourism have been done by BJP led government here in five years,” Bhattacharjee claimed.

“There had been a nexus between Congress and CPI-M by which communists ruled Tripura for a long time. Now, both joined hands to defeat us to bring back the black days of horror and corruption but the people of Tripura don’t accept it. This election will reduce both the party to zero. Communists killed hundreds of innocent supporters of Congress in 25 years and today some opportunist leaders joined hands with those murders for their personal interest,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Tripura CPI-M state committee member Pabitra Kar said despite launching Mission Zero Poll violence, “BJP cadres taking the advantage of police inaction have been continuing the violence and attacks on the opposition supporters and their offices”.

“We urge ECI to make sure the neutrality of election officials, police and set free the central police force from the clutches of local police. The ruling party cadres have adopted terror tactics across the state, and sitting MLAs and ministers are openly instigating their cadres against opposition parties but with no action. If these continue there is no chance of fair and transparent elections,” Tripura CPI-M leader Pabitra Kar said.

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha, Tripura TMC state in-charge Rajib Banerjee and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma requested the ECI to follow the guidelines and the commitment they made to the parties for holding a free and fair election in Tripura.