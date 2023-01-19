AGARTALA: Tripura Congress in-charge and AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar was seriously injured in an alleged attack by BJP workers.

The “BJP workers attacked” a motorcycle rally of the Congress party soon after the election commission announced date of polls for Tripura assembly elections.

Besides Ajay Kumar, former Tripura Congress chief Gopal Roy and two other leaders Ratan Das and Bijay Das sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized.

The incident took place at Jirania under Majlishpur assembly constituency in West district of Tripura on Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury is the sitting BJP MLA from Majlishpur constituency.

The Congress party alleged that the attack took place in presence of Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

“We were holding a bike rally today and when we reached at Majlishpur, Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury all of a sudden came in front of the rally and tried to stop us. Then some of his supporters started pelting stones at us,” said Tripura Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar in hospital.

Kumar also alleged that when the rally started moving forward “BJP backed goons” attacked him and others with rods.

“The incident took place at Majlishpur assembly constituency. We took permission for the rally. If this happened with the political parties then what about the common masses? I sustained injuries on my head, back and on the face. The incident took place in front of the police. During the incident CRPF senior officials were also present,” he alleged.

A video is also circulating in the social media, where BJP minister and the Congress leaders were seen quarrelling with each other.

On the issue, Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said, “We have received some complaint that there was a rally in Majlishpur assembly where a scuffle took place between two parties. Investigation is underway.”