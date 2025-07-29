Guwahati: Lakhimpur Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly posting a controversial video targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The man, identified as Md Najir Uddin, was arrested from Kimin, a remote area near the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, and was officially confirmed by police on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Reference to the controversial video posted by Md Najir Uddin against the Hon’ble CM of Assam on social media platforms, the person has been apprehended from Kimin (Assam–Arunachal border), and further legal action has been initiated against him,” Lakhimpur Police posted on their X account on Tuesday.

Reference to the controversial video posted by one Md Najir Uddin against Hon'ble CM of Assam in social media platforms, the person has been apprehended from Kimin(Assam- Arunachal border) and further legal action has been initiated against him.@assampolice @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/knpBgWqKrz — Lakhimpur Police (@lakhimpurpolice) July 29, 2025

The video in question, which spread rapidly across social media platforms like Facebook and X, drew widespread condemnation for its allegedly offensive remarks against the Chief Minister. Police tracked the accused’s digital footprint and acted promptly to prevent the escalation of public unrest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Najir Uddin under relevant provisions of Indian law. However, the specific sections under which he has been booked have not yet been made public. Sources say the police are working to submit a chargesheet soon.

Police officials stated that such arrests aim to set a precedent against the misuse of social media platforms for spreading hate, misinformation, or defamatory content targeting public figures. They also emphasized that freedom of speech must not violate public order or communal harmony.