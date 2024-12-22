Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair the next cabinet meeting on December 23 (Monday) at 6:30 PM at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

The meeting is part of the CM’s two-day tour to Dibrugarh, where he will spend two nights.

To facilitate participation from ministers across the state, Sarma has instructed those present in Dibrugarh to attend the meeting in person.

Ministers who are in Guwahati are asked to join virtually from the Chief Assam Secretariat in Dispur, Guwahati.

Other ministers who are in district headquarters were directed to participate virtually from the District Commissioners’ Office.

A statement by the CM’s office stated that this move is aimed at improving governance, expediting grievance redressal, and enhancing administrative connectivity across nine districts.