Guwahati: A man was reportedly killed in a tiger attack at a tea estate in Nagaon, Assam on Sunday.

As per the latest updates, the dismembered remains of Basudev Karmakar, a 60-year-old man, were found near the boundary of Kaliabor Tea Estate in Assam, adjacent to the Kamakhya Reserve Forest, on Sunday morning.

The victim had been missing since Saturday, and it is believed that he fell prey to a fatal tiger attack while collecting food for his goats.

The same tiger is suspected to have attacked another woman in the same area on Saturday.

Locals have urged the forest department to take immediate measures into the incident.

Forest department officials have begun an operation to trace the tiger and relocated it to the forest area.