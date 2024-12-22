Hojai: A 63-year-old American woman motorcyclist lost her life in a road accident in the Lumding area in Assam‘s Hojai district on Saturday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Elaine Berry Thompson.

According to police, Thompson was riding a motorcycle from Silchar towards Dhemaji when she was struck by a speeding truck.

According to reports, Thomson, riding a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle (registration number AS 11 N 0804), was struck by a speeding Ashok Leyland truck.

The impact of the collision was severe, and the truck driver fled the scene immediately.

Rupam Bordoloi, Additional Superintendent of Police of Hojai district, confirmed the incident.

“We received information about the accident around 12:45 PM. Our team arrived at the scene and learned that a US citizen was involved. The victim, identified as Elaine Berry Thompson, was shifted to the hospital but was declared brought dead,” said Bordoloi.

“Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been involved in social work. The truck involved in the accident has been seized,” he said.

Thomson, a seasoned solo rider, had been traveling to India for the past five to six years and was actively involved in various biking activities.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.