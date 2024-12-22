Guwahati: A man was reportedly found dead at the Kakojan Reserve Forest of Doomdooma in Tinsukia, Assam on Sunday with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Subrata Tanti, is believed to have been killed with a handmade firearm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the motive behind the killing and the identity of the perpetrator remains unclear, police have launched a thorough investigation.

Also Read: Assam: Seven arrested for child marriage in Bajali

According to reports, Tanti was accompanied by two individuals in the forest at the time of the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, both companions have since missing.

Also Read: Assam: Stepbrother arrested for murdering minors in Udalguri

His companions are suspected to be behind the alleged murder.

Investigation to identify the suspects is being carried out by the police.