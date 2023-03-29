GUWAHATI: A six-member delegation of TIPRA, led by Tripura royal scion and party chairperson Pradyot Debbarma, arrived in Guwahati, Assam on Wednedsay (March 29).

The TIPRA party delegation arrived in Guwahati from Agartala in Tripura for a crucial meeting with convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting between the leaders of Tripura’s TIPRA party and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma pertains to appointment of an interlocutor for talks on the “Greater Tipraland” issue.

The TIPRA party delegation landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, Assam.

Upon arrival at Guwahati in Assam, TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said that the party delegation is awaiting an official invitation from the NEDA convenor for the meeting.

“We are here for a meeting with NEDA convenor (Himanta Biswa Sarma). Now, we are awaiting an official invitation for the meeting,” TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma told media persons at the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam.

Appointment of an interlocutor for talks on the “Greater Tipraland” issue is likely to top the list of agendas to be discussed between the TIPRA leaders and the NEDA convenor.

Chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma, however, stated that if the central government fails to appoint an interlocutor for the talks on their demands, the party will intensify its measures to pressurise the government.

“If the government does not appoint an interlocutor, we know the how to play the role of opposition in Tripura,” said Debbarma.

He added: “We (TIPRA leadership) will meet and together decide on the future course of action.”

It may be mentioned here that an interlocutor for talks on “Greater Tipraland” issue in Tripura was likely to be appointed by March 27.

Notably, delay over appointment of an interlocutor by the central government seems to have created a row in Tripura, with TIPRA threatening to intensify its demonstrations over their demands.

Constitutional solution for the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura’s population, has been the prime demand of the TIPRA party.