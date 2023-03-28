Agartala: The Tripura government has planned to set up a 120 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) Managing Director Debasish Sarkar on Tuesday said that a gas-based thermal power project in Rokhia under Sepahijala district would be upgraded from 63 MW to 120 MW under the “Capacity Augmentation” system.

“Initial cost of the power project was Rs 770 crore, now it has increased to Rs 840 crore. The ADB would provide funding in an 80:20 ratio. Central and state governments would also contribute to the project,” Sarkar said.

He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the power project for which a global e-tender has already been invited.

“ power project would not only be more techno-economically viable but also it would generate eco-friendly power. Most importantly, it would reduce the generation cost and thus, it would help in reducing the power tariff of the consumers,” Sarkar added.

Earlier the ADB had agreed to provide Rs 1,925 crore under the “Tripura Power Generation Upgradation and Distribution Reliability Improvement Project”.

Sarkar said that currently, the TSECL has a total outstanding amount of Rs 566.82 crore. With a view to collect this outstanding amount, TSECL has enhanced spot collection facility to a great extent, door to door persuasion to the consumers going on, and some more digital facilities initiated like UPI, Bidyutbandhu App and web portal are also introduced.

Moreover, to increase the billing percentage with accuracy and quality through capturing of photographs of energy meter readings, the TSECL has engaged new energy billing agencies across Tripura.