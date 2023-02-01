AGARTALA: The Internal Displaced Bru People (IDBP), living in camps in Kanchanpur sub-division of North district in Tripura has demanded the state government to release the pending relief ration and cash dole, which were halted since December.

In a letter to North district magistrate, Bruno Msha, general secretary of Mizoram Bru Displaced People Forum (MBDPF) has written that the cash-dole has been pending from January (2022) to January (2023).

“Such a long gap of non-distribution of cash-dole has badly affected the inmates especially to those who are not yet given plot and received the resettlement package,” the letter stated.

It added: “Due to non-issuance of cash-dole the have to die without a tablet of medicine. Pregnant women and lactating mother could not get sufficient diet.”

“Parents could not send their children to schools and could not provide them a square-meal. Many students who are studying in local private schools will not be allowed to sit for forthcoming mid-term/annual examination as they are unable to pay their due,” the letter reads.

He also said that such a long delay of disbursement of cash-dole has made the resettlement process impediment since the Head of the Family (HOF) could not visit to approved locations on the spot to choose for their resettlement due to financial constraint.

“In addition to this, the delay of distribution of relief rations from December(2022) and January (2023) for four relief camps of Naisingpara, Ashapara, Hazacherra and Nobojoypara under Kanchanpur Sub-Division creates the problem like adding the salt into the wound,” it reads.

He also requested, “It is my fervent appeal to your benign-self to pay attention and release fund to the sub-divisional administration to distribute all the pending cash-dole and rations immediately.”