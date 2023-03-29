AGARTALA: The leadership of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) party in Tripura has been ‘invited’ by the convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for discussions on “Greater Tipraland” issue.

Top leaders of TIPRA, including party chairperson Pradyot Debbarma, are to meet NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Appointment of an interlocutor for talks on the “Greater Tipraland” issue is likely to be top on the list of agendas to be discussed between the TIPRA leaders and the NEDA convenor.

“We have been asked to come by NEDA convenor,” said Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chairperson Pradyot Debbarma moments before leaving for Guwahati.

Chief of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma, however, stated that if the central government fails to appoint an interlocutor for the talks on their demands, the party will intensify its measures to pressurise the government.

“If the government does not appoint an interlocutor, we know the how to play the role of opposition in Tripura,” said Debbarma.

He added: “We (TIPRA leadership) will meet and together decide on the future course of action.”

It may be mentioned here that an interlocutor for talks on “Greater Tipraland” issue in Tripura was likely to be appointed by March 27.

Notably, delay over appointment of an interlocutor by the central government seems to have created a row in Tripura, with TIPRA threatening to intensify its demonstrations over their demands.

Constitutional solution for the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura’s population, has been the prime demand of the TIPRA party.