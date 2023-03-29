GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, has announced Doctoral/MTech/MDes/MS(R)/MA programmes of July 2023 Session.

The total number of PhD Seats available are for the July 2023 session are 588.

Special seats for PhD Programme under CSIR/UGC JRF Scheme are 10.

IIT Guwahati offers admission to PhD programme under Regular Category and certain Non-Regular Categories, viz. Sponsored, Employed Part-Time, Project-Staff, External, and Self-Financed categories.

The seats offered under non-regular categories are limited to a maximum of 10 per cent of the total number of PhD seats of the respective department/school/centre.

Notably, this is first of its kind among IITs.

The students admitted to this joint degree PhD programme (JDP) will work under the joint supervision of faculty members from both IIT Guwahati and IIT (BHU) on the specified research proposals.

For latest update, eligibility criteria, how to apply and other details, candidates may visit the official website of IIT Guwahati:

https://www.iitg.ac.in/acad/admission/