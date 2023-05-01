GUWAHATI: Former BJP MLA from Howraghat constituency in Karbi Anglong district of Assam – Joy Ram Engleng – has reportedly resigned from the party.

According to reports, Engleng submitted his resignation letter to Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Monday (May 01).

Notably, Joy Ram Engleng had served as an MLA from Howraghat constituency in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

He had won from the Howraghat assembly constituency in 2016 Assam elections defeating his Congress opponent by a margin of over 6000 votes.

However, in 2019 Assam assembly elections, the BJP gave the ticket to Darsing Ronghang instead of Engleng.

Later, Ronghang won the elections from Howraghat constituency in Karbi Anglong district of Assam by over 20,000 votes.