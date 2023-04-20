AIZAWL: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram.

The MNF released the names of its candidates on Wednesday (April 19) evening.

Polling for the elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram will be held on May 9.

Notably, the MNF will contest in all the 20 seats of the CADC in Mizoram.

The list of candidates was released by MNF national core committee member D Thangliana.

The last date for filing nomination for the 20-member CADC polls is April 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is fixed on April 27.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 25 and counting of votes would be undertaken on May 11.

There are a total of 35,885 voters, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council in Mizoram.

There are 70 polling stations within the council.

The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribal living in the southwestern part of Mizoram.

The council threw up a “hung” house in the last polls held in April 2018, where the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 8 seats, Congress (6) and the BJP (5), while the countermanded Fultuli constituency was later won by Congress.

Later, all members of Congress and BJP defected to the MNF to make the council completely under the rule of the party.

In December last year, Mizoram governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati imposed a governor’s rule in the Chakma council due to political instability leading to the constant change in administration.