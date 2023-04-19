AIZAWL: United States consul general Melinda Pavek, on Wednesday (April 19), said that collaboration in certain areas, including connectivity, cyber security and people to people connect, would strengthen ties between the US and India.

Pavek, who heads the US consulate in Kolkata, held separate meetings with Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and state chief secretary Renu Sharma in Aizawl on Wednesday.

During an interaction with Mizoram chief secretary Renu Sharma, the US consul general said that the relationship between the US and India is good and collaboration in four areas, especially connectivity, prosperity, security and people to people, government to government and multi- lateral collaboration, will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, an official statement said.

Apart from land and air connectivity, human mobility, visa issuance for students and businesses, collaboration can also be made in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship to work with US industries and solid waste management, Parek said in Mizoram.

She said that cyber security, research and development in the military, people to people, government to government and multilateral collaborations can also be undertaken.

Parek also urged the Mizoram government to extend support in this regard.

Sharma apprised the Consulate General of the various initiatives and projects undertaken by the Mizoram government for peace, prosperity and development in the state.

She also spoke about the potential areas of collaboration particularly in the fields of connectivity, tourism, food processing, health care, business sector, bamboo development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sharma expressed hope that collaboration in such sectors could result in improving the livelihood and living standards of the people of Mizoram.

In another meeting, Lalthangliana highlighted the strategic location of Mizoram with respect to its international border (Myanmar and Bangladesh) and added that peace and tranquillity within the state can act as an avenue for International trade and investment.

While mentioning certain developments and ongoing projects in the state such as JICA’s funded Cancer Super-speciality Hospital and installation of Oxygen plants in all districts, among others, the health minister also sought the US’s help to eradicate AIDS, cancer, malaria and TB in Mizoram.

Mizoram currently has the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV/AIDS and cancer prevalence state in the country.

Parek on her part, pointed out that there is an ample opportunity for cooperation and collaboration.

She laid emphasis on the need for identifying, understanding and combating together the problems and struggles of Mizoram like HIV/AIDS and cancer.