Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya has requested the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to ensure the welfare of Khasi-Pnar people residing in Tripura.

The request was made during a recent visit to Tripura by members and officers of the KHADC, led by Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne, to strengthen the district council’s institution in the region.

As reported by The Meghalayan, the KHADC members were informed that the TTAADC has recognized the Khasi-Pnar people as tribals living within the council’s jurisdiction in Tripura.

During their visit to the Khasi-Pnar village of Golakpur, located five hours away from Khumulwng, the headquarters of TTAADC, the members met with 29 families belonging to the Dkhar and Pohthmi clans.

These families have their roots in the War Jaiñtia area of Meghalaya and have been residing in Tripura since the 1940s.

Chyne urged the TTAADC to address the challenges faced by the Khasi-Pnar people, who are recognized as Scheduled Tribes of Tripura and requested the council to ensure that they are not abandoned or deprived of their rights to their tradition, culture, and land.

Budhilian Hrangkhawl, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC, assured the KHADC members that the council will support the Khasi-Pnar people and urged them to come forward with their grievances.

The villagers also informed the KHADC members that there are around four other villages, including Kurma, Dartuicherra, Hilsara, and Jalai, inhabited by Khasi-Pnar people, who are mostly dependent on agriculture and face challenges such as underdevelopment and lack of schools.

Later, the KHADC members also visited Balicherra village, which has 11 Khasi-Pnar families belonging to the Pasleiñ and Swer clans.