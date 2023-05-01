Guwahati: A worker of the electricity board was electrocuted to death while fixing an electrical wiring issue in Borkhola, located in Assam’s Cachar district.

The worker, identified as Bikram Das, was trying to fix the electricity issue on Sunday evening when he climbed up an electric post.

As per reports, the sub-centre suddenly turned on the electricity connection while Bikram was still working on the issue.

Bikram fell on the ground due to the electrical shock and died on the spot.

The locals have alleged that the employee’s death occurred due to negligence on the part of the electricity board.

Bikram was a resident of Rampur in Borkhola.

The locals have appealed to the authorities to grant financial assistance to the family of the deceased.