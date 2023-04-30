Guwahati: Assam Police is offering voluntary retirement to around 300 officers who are considered “habitual drinkers”, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that excessive alcohol consumption has caused damage to their bodies, and the government has a provision for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for them.

The process of offering VRS has already started and fresh recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies.

Biswa Sarma, who is also the state’s Home Minister, stated that he is working on decentralisation of governance.

As part of this effort, the process for opening offices with powers that were previously vested with deputy commissioners’ offices in all 126 legislative assembly constituency areas has already been set in motion.

“We are trying to ensure people don’t have to travel to the district headquarters for work at the DC’s office, and that the DC’s office is available in every LAC area. The DCs will look after law and order, and they will be given different responsibilities,” Biswa Sarma explained.