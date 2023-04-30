Shillong: The Meghalaya government will not be producing any more witnesses in the Mukroh firing case, while the Assam DGP is expected to produce witnesses on May 5 and 6.

The Mukroh firing incident, which resulted in the deaths of five people from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam on November 22, 2022, is currently under inquiry by Justice T Vaiphei.

During a recent hearing, the Meghalaya DGP presented a witness, Swarian Pahsyntiew, who is the current havildar of Dawki Police Station and had previously served in the police outpost near Mukroh.

Justice T Vaiphei recorded the deposition of the witness and closed the evidence of the Meghalaya police, stating that no other witness would be produced by the government of Meghalaya.

When asked why Meghalaya was not producing more witnesses, Justice T Vaiphei replied that it was up to the state to produce more witnesses if required.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5 and 6, during which the Assam DGP is expected to present his witnesses.