Shillong: The judicial inquiry commission led by retired Justice T Vaiphei, investigating the Mukroh firing incident examined witnesses on April 28.

The counsel representing the governments of Meghalaya, Assam, and Mukroh villagers examined a witness presented by the state.

Justice (retd) Vaiphei said that another witness, who could not be produced by the Meghalaya government on Friday, would be examined on Saturday.

The next proceedings will be held on May 5 and 6, during which any witnesses produced by the Meghalaya government will be examined.

Once the Meghalaya government’s witnesses have been examined, Justice (retd) Vaiphei will start probing Assam’s witnesses.

His term has been extended for another three months until June, and he aims to complete the investigation by then.

If required, he expects the government to further extend his term.