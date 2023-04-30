Guwahati: A few employees of a newspaper organization in Silchar town of Cachar district, Assam were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

The incident took place on Saturday when the newspaper workers were returning home after their night shift. According to the complaint filed by one of the victims, the accused initially attacked him, snatching his mobile phone and other belongings.

Following the complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested four individuals, identified as Pritam Sutradhar (21), Rupak Sutradhar (23), Akash Roy (19), and Jeet Bhattacharjee (22), all residents of Silchar town.

The police also seized their mobile phones.

According to officials, the accused youths not only assaulted the newspaper employees but also looted cash and another mobile phone. The police have initiated legal action against the culprits.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and security of media personnel in the region, and the police are being urged to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.