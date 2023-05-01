Guwahati: Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah flagged off Fly Big flight services from Guwahati to Dibrugarh on Monday at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Aitport.

The inaugural flight of the FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati took off from Guwahati with 64 passengers onboard.

FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ATDCL) will support FlyBig through Viability Gap Funding Scheme (VGF) funding and weekly operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.

The Flybig, a leading airline based in Guwahati, has launched a direct daily Guwahati-Dibrugarh- Guwahati morning and evening flights.

Jayanta Mala Baruah, Honourable Minister of Tourism Assam, at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi

The flight will operate at 09:30 am daily and return in the evening at 04:30 pm.

The flagging off ceremony in Guwahati was also attended by Manindar Singh Principal, secretary to Assam Chief Minister;

Dilp Das, vice chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Kumar Padmapani Bora, MD ATDC.

The flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati was flagged-off by Rituparna Baruah ATDC chairman and Dibrugarh DC Biswajit Pegu.

In his address to the media, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said thé Assam Government is commited to fulfilling the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect the remotest areas of the Northeast through air connectivity.

He aiso shared with media that the Flybig will also be launching Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati flight from May 15 next.

The two flights will operated under Viability Gap Funding for promotion of regional ait connectivity by ATDC for Assam.

He also stated that whether it be for flood, evacuations or providing connectivity to the remotest regions in the state, the Flybig is the first choice of Assam Chief Minister DR Himanta Biswa Sarma.

