Guwahati: Inflation and rising prices of commodities have become a major problem for the society but with these going on, Assam Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Jayanta Malla Baruah said that people should not talk about price hikes or inflation.

Speaking to the media, he said, “We accept that there has been a situation of price hike and inflation due to which everyone in the state is suffering.”

He added, “But, this should not be discussed and it hurts the people more.”

Also Read: Assam floods: Food airdropped in Dima Hasao, schools closed in Cachar

He added that the ruling parties should not be questioned on the inflations of rising prices of commodities as it would be similar to giving the topic importance.

“Such a topic should not be given importance or assumptions should not be made on why the price hikes are taking place”, he added.

Also Read: Assam floods: Wildlife affected as Orang national park reels under water, forest guards keep strict vigil

Recently, Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika claimed that the price hikes were a result of the monkey menace in his constituency.

Along with him, many other BJP leaders have made comments on price hikes that were termed baseless by the people of the state and which turned into internet jokes and memes.